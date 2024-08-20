Massive landslide hits East Sikkim, hydroelectric project on Teesta damaged

Gangtok: A massive landslide struck East Sikkim on Tuesday, damaging parts of a 510-mw hydroelectric project on the Teesta river, officials said.

Landslide destroys NHPC power station near dam in Sikkim's Balutar. No one injured. Dam was damaged in last year's glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), and reconstruction work was going on. After minor landslides were seen in the last few days, workers were evacuated. #Sikkim pic.twitter.com/KRaK7350by — Debanish Achom (@debanishachom) August 20, 2024

The landslide happened at Dipu Dara near Singtam around 7 am, impacting a power station already under reconstruction due to damage from a 2023 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as workers had been evacuated following earlier minor slides.

The landslide has raised significant concerns about power generation and infrastructure stability in the region.

Recovery teams are currently assessing the extent of the damage and its impact on local power supply, highlighting ongoing issues with disaster management and climate resilience in the area.