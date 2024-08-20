National

Massive landslide hits East Sikkim, hydroelectric project on Teesta damaged

Gangtok: A massive landslide struck East Sikkim on Tuesday, damaging parts of a 510-mw hydroelectric project on the Teesta river, officials said.

The landslide happened at Dipu Dara near Singtam around 7 am, impacting a power station already under reconstruction due to damage from a 2023 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as workers had been evacuated following earlier minor slides.

The landslide has raised significant concerns about power generation and infrastructure stability in the region.

Recovery teams are currently assessing the extent of the damage and its impact on local power supply, highlighting ongoing issues with disaster management and climate resilience in the area.

