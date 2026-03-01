Massive mourning rallies sweep Ladakh after killing of Iran's supreme leader

Leh, Mar 1 (PTI) Scores of mourners, largely from the Shia Muslim community, took to the streets across Ladakh on Sunday to protest the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli military strike.

Dressed predominantly in black and carrying portraits of the slain leader, men and women marched through major towns, including Leh and Kargil, raising slogans against the United States and Israel.

The demonstrations, spread across several localities, witnessed significant participation and brought normal traffic to a halt in parts of the twin districts.

Despite the large turnout and charged atmosphere, the protests remained peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the region, officials said.

Emotional scenes unfolded as mourners gathered to express grief and solidarity. Many described the development as a profound loss for the global Shia Muslim community.

In Kargil, religious organisations announced a seven-day mourning period, including two days of processions to denounce the US-Israel military action on Iran. Special prayers were offered for the departed leader, and the groups said condolence gatherings would continue for 40 days at Jamia Masjid Kargil.

In Leh, Anjuman Imamia and Majlis-e-Ulama said they are planning to hold a Gayibana Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers in absentia), most likely on Monday, with the final schedule yet to be announced.

Authorities continued to monitor the situation, while appealing to residents to maintain peace and communal harmony. PTI TAS PRK