Massive one-sided mandate in Bihar unexpected, but victory belongs to Nitish Kumar, says Sule

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday said the "massive one-sided mandate" in Bihar came as a surprise to everyone, including the winning NDA, but the victory belongs to incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The NDA, an alliance of the BJP, the JD (U) and other parties, is set to sweep the polls to the 243-member Bihar assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat.
Talking to reporters here, Sule said, "In a strong democracy, victory and defeat are part of the process. I wholeheartedly congratulate Nitish Kumar on the mandate he has received." The Baramati MP acknowledged that the performance of the NDA coalition was better than the opposition alliance this time.
"The people of Bihar have reposed faith in Nitish Kumar once again. This is evident from the current numbers," she said.
Sule attributed the victory primarily to the Bihar CM, noting that he had led the entire election campaign.
"Many surveys indicated that the Bihar election would be tough. Journalists covering the polls and several campaign workers told me there is tremendous respect and love for Nitish Kumar among the people of Bihar," she said.
"Even yesterday when I was in Delhi, discussions suggested that Bihar election would be tough. Nobody expected such a massive one-sided mandate - not even those who have won. This time, we must acknowledge that this victory belongs to Nitish Kumar," Sule emphasised.
The NCP (SP) working president said schemes implemented by Kumar in the last three months may have had an impact on the election outcome.
On questions regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voters' lists, Sule said she had repeatedly raised issues about several cases in her own Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.
"The media has also presented the actual situation before the people. Even allies sharing power with the BJP have raised questions over vote theft," she said.
When asked whether the Bihar election results would impact the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra, Sule said, "Bihar's was a state election. In local body elections, emphasis is more on local issues - roads, water, electricity. These local matters are important in such polls. That's why local alliances are being formed in many places." PTI MR NP