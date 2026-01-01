Massive pilgrim surge across UP on New Year

Prayagraj/Ayodhya, Jan 1 (PTI) The New Year began with a massive pilgrim surge across Uttar Pradesh as dense fog and biting cold failed to deter devotees from thronging major religious centres, prompting extensive security, traffic and crowd-control measures state-wide on Thursday.

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, while Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi saw very high pilgrim turnouts and Ram temple management in Ayodhya suspended VIP darshan passes and requested local residents to postpone visits to allow out-of-town pilgrims to have their darshan in view of the unprecedented rush.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna has said special security arrangements had been put in place across Uttar Pradesh for December 31 and January 1 in view of the expected surge at temples, markets, malls and picnic spots.

In Prayagraj, loudspeaker announcements guided pilgrims along the ghats, while police and civil defence personnel remained deployed to ensure safety and regulate crowd movement.

Cold weather affected daily life in Prayagraj, with people seen warming themselves around roadside bonfires.

Shiv Chauhan, waiting for transport to travel out of the city, said the chill forced him to pause his journey. Autorickshaw driver Shivkumar Kushwaha said dense mist reduced visibility, making driving difficult on city roads.

In Mirzapur, heavy crowds were reported at Vindhyachal Dham, where the district administration had anticipated an influx of 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees. Heaters were installed inside the temple, bonfires lit along major routes and night shelters arranged for pilgrims arriving from distant places.

"Queues are being managed systematically so that the crowd remains under control and devotees do not face inconvenience," District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar said, adding that security was tightened at the temple complex, Ganga ghats and key roads.

Ayodhya witnessed one of its heaviest pilgrim turnouts in recent times, with massive crowds gathering at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temples.

Officials said the surge follows the formal completion of the grand Ram temple in November 2025. The second anniversary of the temple inauguration was held on December 31.

According to authorities, millions of devotees poured into the temple town for New Year prayers and observances linked to the second anniversary of the consecration, overwhelming city resources.

Temple authorities managed queues, while security agencies intensified surveillance using drones and CCTV cameras.

SP City C P Tripathi said vehicle entry inside Ayodhya was restricted and 36 parking zones were created on the outskirts. "Holding areas have been identified where devotees can be halted, if required, and sent for darshan in a phased manner," he said.

Tripathi said security was tightened in view of VVIP visits during the occasion of 'Pratishtha Dwadashi'.

Apart from the Ram temple, police deployment was strengthened at Nageshwarnath, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, Rampath and the Saryu ghats.

Traffic and crowd-control measures included restricted vehicle movement, designated parking areas and regulated pedestrian routes to prevent congestion near temple corridors.

In Varanasi, long queues were seen at the Kashi Vishwanath, Sankat Mochan and Kaal Bhairav temples. Officials said the number of pilgrims had been steadily rising over the past six to seven days.

According to the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration, around 3.5 lakh devotees offered prayers at the shrine till Thursday afternoon. Sub-divisional magistrate Shambhu Sharan said arrangements were strengthened from Saturday, with barricading ensured to manage the heavy footfall.

All devotees were allowed only barricaded darshan, while protocol and 'sparsh' darshan had been suspended since Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said 200 additional policemen were deployed along with PAC companies, intensive surveillance, barricading and a streamlined queue system. The stretch from Maidagin to Godowlia was declared a no-vehicle zone, permitting only pedestrian movement, while police vehicles were also restricted.

He said crowd management, security and traffic arrangements similar to those used during the Maha Kumbh were implemented in anticipation of additional rush during the New Year and the upcoming Magh Mela. Separate parking facilities for heavy vehicles were identified near Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

Strict restrictions were imposed on overloading of boats at the Ganga ghats, and life jackets were made mandatory for all passengers. Bomb disposal squads conducted intensive checks at sensitive locations, Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, Varanasi Junction braced for a surge in passengers ahead of the Magh Mela, which begins on Saturday and will continue till February 15. Station Manager Arpit Gupta said a holding area has been created, more police personnel have been deployed and medical facilities have been enhanced.

Surveillance was strengthened at the station and five special trains will operate from Varanasi Junction during the Magh Mela period, they said.

Heavy pilgrim movement was also reported from Mathura and Vrindavan, where devotees thronged the Banke Bihari and Radha Rani temples despite the cold.