Massive response to life skill assessment test under Central initiative in Thane

Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) A total of 25,976 candidates, including more than 20,000 women, appeared for the basic literacy and numeracy assessment test conducted under a Central initiative in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

The exam, aimed at developing reading, writing, and numeracy skills among illiterate persons aged 15 and above, was conducted on March 23 under the "Ullas Navbharat Saksharata Karykram", an official release said.

"The test assessed financial literacy, legal literacy, digital literacy, disaster management, healthcare awareness etc. The initiative also seeks to support local employment, re-skilling, and skill development among adult neo-literates," it said.

The examination was conducted in eight languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and English.

A special highlight of the event was the participation of a 72-year-old woman from Zilla Parishad Primary School in Ambernath, who expressed her joy in learning at her age, an official said.