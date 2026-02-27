Massive scheme to strengthen irrigation canals in Karaikal on anvil: Puducherry Lt Guv

Puducherry, Feb 27 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan said that a massive scheme involving an investment of Rs 500 crore was being prepared to strengthen irrigation canals in Karaikal, a constituent of the union territory lying at the tail end of the Cauvery river basin.

Addressing farmers and farm labourers after handing over to them the benefits of various schemes of Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in neighbouring Ariyur on Thursday night, the Lt Governor said that "Karaikal region was getting seven tmc of water in the Cauvery river system. But the irrigation canals laid several decades ago were not properly maintained and consequently the Cauvery water was not effectively used in the region".

He said that the government was now preparing a massive scheme involving Rs 500 crore to strengthen the canals so that farmers would draw the river water for farm operations.

Kailashnathan said that in the meanwhile, during his recent visit to Karaikal to participate in the annual convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) he had requested the institute to take up under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme projects to improve the irrigation canals in Karaikal and desilt waterbodies there so that farmers would be able to carry on farm operations.

"Rejuvenation of canals would help recharge sub soil water," the Lt Governor said.

"The government on its part is also taking steps to prepare a Rs 500 crore massive project to rejuvenate the irrigation canals and develop them. These canals laid several decades ago were in a virtually dilapidated condition," Kailashnathan said.

The Lt Governor and Chief Minister N Rangasamy handed over power tillers, tractors and other farm equipment to farmers and benefits of welfare schemes to farm labourers on the occasion.

Speaker R Selvam, Agriculture Minister 'Theni' C Djeacoumar, legislators, farmers association leaders and officials of the Agriculture Department were among those present. PTI COR KH