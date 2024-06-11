Massive search operation launched after suspicious movement in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) A massive search operation was launched in a forest area following suspicious movement of three persons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The suspected movement was noticed in Seda Sohal village in Hiranagar sector around 7.45 pm, the officials said.

A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected persons who started fleeing into the nearby forest after some people raised an alarm, they said.

The officials said that police and other security forces rushed to the area on getting information and a massive search operation was launched to track down the fleeing suspects. PTI TAS AS AS