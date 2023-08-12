Massive search operation launched in Poonch ahead of Independence Day

Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation in over a dozen villages near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The joint operation by the Army and police in the Gursai area of Mendhar subdivision is being carried out as part of stepped-up security in the border villages ahead of Independence day, they said.

The security forces cordoned off over a dozen villages, including Salwah, Sarooti, Gursai Top, Sanai, Keri Kanga and Terkhara, and a search operation launched. The operation was still underway when the last reports were received.

Security has been beefed up across the Jammu region to thwart any attempts by terrorists to disrupt Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

On August 9, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh chaired a high-level joint security meeting in Jammu and called for "offensive operations", especially in the Rajouri-Poonch and Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban ranges, to thwart possible terror attacks.

The security agencies were also asked to maintain high level of alertness and strengthen border security and the highway grid.