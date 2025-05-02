Massive search operation underway at Vashi APMC on suspicion of drug trafficking

Thane, May 2 (PTI) In a major operation, Navi Mumbai police on Friday detained 150 persons following allegations that narcotic drugs were being smuggled into the country through imported fruit consignments arriving at the Vashi Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee.

Around 30 officers and over 100 police personnel were involved in the operation that started early in the morning and continued late in the evening, said senior inspector Ajay Shinde of the APMC Police Station.

Mathadi (porters) union leader Narendra Patil had recently claimed that drugs were being smuggled in through the APMC.

"We have detained 150 individuals. Their documents, including proof of citizenship, are being verified," said inspector Shinde, without disclosing more details.

The police cordoned off eight cold storages, several godowns and the entire market premises during the search operation. Sources said sniffer dogs and forensic teams were also pressed into service. PTI COR KRK