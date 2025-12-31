Massive security, traffic arrangements in place as Bengaluru prepares for New Year crowds

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) With New Year celebrations expected to draw massive crowds, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Wednesday said elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place here, with nearly 20,000 personnel deployed and a special focus on women’s safety.

The deployment includes personnel from law and order, traffic, crime units, reserve platoons, striking parties, anti-sabotage teams, anti-terror teams, and crime squads, totalling close to 20,000 officers.

"Bengaluru is a vibrant city where people, especially for New Year’s, gather not only from the city but from across the state and the country. We are expecting a crowd of around 10 lakh people, so we are geared up for it," Singh told PTI Videos.

He said extensive arrangements have been made after nearly a month of planning. "I hope everything will pass peacefully," the commissioner added.

Highlighting women’s safety measures, Singh said, "We have given primary importance to women’s safety. Based on experiences from previous years, although incidents were not major, we are not taking any chances and have deployed more women staff." Women's help desks and shelters have been set up across the city, staffed by female police personnel and equipped with medical facilities and ambulances.

"We have asked bars and pubs to employ women bouncers, and for the first time, we have arranged for a maximum number of women drivers, including cab and motor drivers," Singh said.

Emergency response systems have been strengthened through the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app, KSP Connect for Bengaluru city, and the 112 emergency number, all directly linked to the police control room.

"If there is any emergency, the police are there to help. In case of accidents or urgent needs, the police will assist immediately," he said.

On transport arrangements, Singh said Metro services have been extended up to 3 am, while late-night BMTC buses and tempo travellers have been introduced to facilitate the smooth movement of people after celebrations. "This is to ease crowd movement; public transport will be more available post midnight," he added.

He said all bars, pubs, and establishments will close by 1 am, after which police will ensure safe dispersal of crowds.

Singh said police have conducted an extensive drive against drunken driving, booking nearly 4,000 cases in the past week, and strict checks will continue through the night.

Major crowd clusters include MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield, and Electronic City, as well as malls and event venues across the city.

Singh urged citizens to cooperate and "celebrate responsibly", assuring that police will help in emergencies while taking strict action against anti-social activities. PTI AMP SSK