Massive turnouts at BJP's Tiranga Yatras across Jharkhand honouring armed forces for Op Sindoor

Ranchi, May 16 (PTI) The BJP on Friday organised Tiranga Yatras in various districts of Jharkhand to honour and express gratitude to the armed forces for their valour during Operation Sindoor.

The events witnessed massive public response, with thousands of people from all walks of life participating in the rallies, carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans such as 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Victory to the Indian Army'.

In Giridih, Tiranga Yatra was taken out from Giridih Jhanda Maidan under the leadership of Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi.

Union Minister Devi said that India is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the enemy and brought Pakistan to its knees," she said.

Jharkhand BJP state working president Dr Ravindra Rai said that the country is in safe hands and no amount of praise for the Indian Army is enough.

In Ramgarh, a large number of people participated in Tiranga Yatra to honour the valour and courage of the Indian Army.

The yatra, that originated at Ramgarh Block Office, culminated at Jain Temple after going through Bijolia, Football Ground and Subhash Chowk areas.

Barkagaon MLA Roshan Lal Choudhary, while paying tributes to the soldiers, said India has once again proved that it is fully capable of taking decisive action against terrorism. A large number of party leaders and workers were present there.

Tiranga Yatra was also taken out in Bokaro district from Chas Dharamshala More and culminated at the Check-post Bharat Mata statue.

Dhanbad BJP MP Dhulu Mahato, former Bokaro MLA Biranchi Narayan and former Chandankiyari MLA Amar Kumar Bauri participated in this Tiranga Yatra.

The BJP workers and leaders raised slogans in support of the army.

The party on Thursday took out a Tiranga Yatra in Jamshedpur to express gratitude to India's armed forces for their valour during Operation Sindoor.

India carried out retaliatory strikes on nine terror facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead. PTI NAM ACD