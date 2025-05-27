'Master distorian' active in Nehru bashing to divert attention from serious issues: Cong slams PM

New Delhi: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his veiled criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress said on Tuesday that even on the first prime minister's death anniversary, the "master distorian" is active in "Nehru-bashing" and attempting to divert attention from serious issues that confront the country.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also asked why is the prime minister silent on US President Donald Trump's statements -- made eight times in 11 days -- on the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan that forced Operation Sindoor to stop.

"Even on Nehru's death anniversary the nation's supreme (mis) leader and master distorian is active in Nehru-bashing. This is a pathetic attempt at diverting attention from very many serious issues that confront us today, which he must answer," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Why are the terrorists responsible for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack still moving around somewhere -- more so since they were reportedly involved in terror attacks in Poonch (December 2023), Gagangir (October 2024) and Gulmarg (October 2024), he asked.

"Why is the PM silent on the US President's statements -- 8 in 11 days -- on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that forced Operation Sindoor to stop?" he asked.

"Why is the PM quiet on the deep military nexus between China and Pakistan, that has now become more apparent than ever before -- the very same China to whom he had given a clean chit on June 19, 2020 publicly and with whom India has continued to have rising a trade deficit?" the Congress leader asked further.

He also questioned Modi's silence on the "growing hyphenation" of India with Pakistan and the failure of New Delhi's diplomacy and narrative to isolate the neighbouring country.

Ramesh's remarks came after Modi, speaking in Gandhinagar, took a veiled dig at Nehru.

"In 1947, when Maa Bharti was partitioned, 'katni chahiye thi zanjeerein par kaat di gayi bhujayein (chains should have been cut but instead, hands were severed)'. The country was divided into three parts. On that very night, the first terrorist attack took place in Kashmir," Modi said.

"A part of Maa Bharti was captured by Pakistan using terrorists in the name of Mujahideen. If on that day, these Mujahideen were killed, and Sardar Patel's wish was that until we get back PoK, our armed forces should not stop. But no one listened to him and now, we have been facing this (terrorism) for the last 75 years. Pahalgam was also a perverse form of it," the prime minister said.

In an earlier post on X, Ramesh paid tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary and accused the BJP-led government of attempting to diminish his legacy.

"Today is the 61st death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who simply refuses to go away in spite of a systematic 6D effort being made -- since 2014 especially -- to defame, distort, deny, denigrate, diminish, and demolish him and his legacy," he said.

Nehru's contributions to the making of a modern India are most fundamental and profound, the Congress leader added.

"He remains a source of great inspiration to all those committed to the idea of an India anchored in the finest of its own composite heritage, an open, liberal and secular democracy with its Constitutional goals of social, economic and political justice, modern science and technology with a scientific temper at its roots and an India that stands exclusive globally by being uncompromisingly inclusive at home," Ramesh said.

"For Nehru, democracy and yet more democracy was the oxygen which gave meaning to our lives, not demagoguery. He was authoritative without being authoritarian. He was not just an outstanding public figure who read, wrote, and shaped history decisively -- perhaps more importantly, a good, decent, large-hearted, reflective, and noble human being with no insecurities whatsoever which he would have to overcome with bluffs, brags, and bombasts as we are seeing daily since May 26, 2014," Ramesh said.

For Nehru, India was one and many at the same time, he added.

Nehru's entire life was devoted to deepening that oneness, while at the same time, celebrating the many diversities that define India, the Congress leader said.

"To reclaim the idea of India that is now under so much assault, we have to reclaim the ideas of Nehru himself," he added.

"Nehru wrote his will and testament ten years before he passed away. It is written in 'sparkling prose' that is so very poetic," Ramesh said.

Nehru is India's longest-serving prime minister, who was at the helm since the country's independence in August 1947 till his death on May 27, 1964.