'Master of Acronyms': Congress says foundations of biotech success laid before Modi

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "Master of Acronyms" now talks of BioE3, but like much of what he claims credit for, the essential foundations of recent successes in biotechnology are due to the foundations laid by his predecessors.

Ramesh recalled that exactly 40 years ago today, at the initiative of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a full-fledged Union Department of Biotechnology came into being.

"India was among the first countries to do so. He handpicked Dr. S. Ramachandran to be its first Secretary. Dr. Ramachandran shaped, guided, and led the Dept. of Biotechnology for seven years and was followed by other distinguished scientists," Ramesh said on X.

"His particular focus was building and expanding the base of vaccine production in the country. It was in its first three decades that the Dept built up the extensive infrastructure for biotech education, research, and development," he said.

In early 2012, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) was set up to advance the biotech innovation ecosystem -- which it has done very well, Ramesh pointed out.

"The Master of Acronyms now talks much of BioE3 -- Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment. Like much of what he claims credit for, the essential foundations of recent successes are due to the foundations laid without much fanfare and self-publicity by his predecessors," Ramesh said.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Modi, approved the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) policy on August 24, 2024.

BioE3 policy formulated by the Department of Biotechnology creates a convergence between biotech, engineering and digitalisation for building a more equitable and sustainable future through bio-manufacturing.

BioE3 policy envisages green, clean, prosperous, and Atmanirbhar Bharat making giant strides towards Viksit Bharat 2047, according to an official statement by the government. PTI ASK RHL