'Master of social justice', Adityanath pays tributes to Karpoori Thakur on 37th death anniversary

Lucknow: Rich tributes were paid to former Bihar chief minister and Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur on his 37th death anniversary on Monday with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling him the "master ('purodha') of social justice".

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Former chief minister of Bihar, master of social justice, 'Jananayak' Karpoori Thakur ji remained committed throughout his life for the rights of the exploited and deprived class.

“His struggle for social equality and his dedication to democratic ideals will always be remembered. A humble tribute to him on his death anniversary today."

बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, सामाजिक न्याय के पुरोधा, 'जननायक' कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी शोषित और वंचित वर्ग के अधिकारों के लिए आजीवन प्रतिबद्ध रहे।



सामाजिक समता के लिए उनका संघर्ष और लोकतांत्रिक आदर्शों के प्रति उनका समर्पण सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा।



आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र…

Thakur, who passed away in 1988 at the age of 64, was the first non-Congress socialist leader who became chief minister twice -- first for seven months in December 1970 and later for two years in 1977.

In March 2024, Thakur, known affectionately as 'Jan Nayak' (people's leader), was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a post on X, "Humble tributes to the strong voice of the poor, backward and deprived, symbol of social harmony and a skilled politician, former chief minister of Bihar, Bharat Ratna awardee people's leader Karpoori Thakur ji on his death anniversary."

Born on January 24, 1924, in a 'Nai' samaj (barber society), Thakur is credited in Bihar politics for enforcing total prohibition on alcohol in 1970.

The village where he was born in Samastipur district was renamed after him as Karpuri Gram.

Thakur abandoned college education to join India's freedom struggle and was arrested between 1942 and 1945 for participating in the Quit India Movement.

He was inspired by heavyweights like Ram Manohar Lohia who spearheaded the socialist movement in post-Independent India. He was also close to Jayaprakash Narayan.