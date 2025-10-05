Master plan will be prepared to develop Srisailam, says Andhra CM ahead of PM's visit

Amaravati, Oct 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on October 16, a master plan will be prepared to develop Srisailam as 'Divya Kshetram'.

The prime minister is expected to inaugurate key development projects in Srisailam, boosting religious tourism and infrastructure, and enhancing facilities for the large number of devotees visiting the temple.

"A master plan will be prepared to develop Srisailam as Divya Kshetram (divine pilgrimage site) and the issue will be discussed with PM Modi during his visit to Srisailam," said an official release quoting Naidu.

The CM directed officials to send proposals for allotment of 2,000 hectares of forest land to Srisailam Devasthanam to provide additional facilities for devotees from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Accommodation facilities should be increased without causing any loss to the environment, and Srisailam must be connected with national highways to facilitate devotees, he said.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who holds forest department portfolio, was also part of the meeting.

He suggested that officials should study development programmes in Sabarimala and other major temples situated in forest regions to strengthen planning and management. PTI MS GDK KH