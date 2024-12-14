Mastermind held for fake ED raid funded AAP activities with money earned illegally: Gujarat police

Bhuj, Dec 14 (PTI) Gujarat police on Saturday alleged that the mastermind of a fake Enforcement Directorate raid in Kutch district earlier this month was a worker of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who funded party activities with money he earned illegally.

Gujarat AAP leader Gopal Italia, however, has denied the police's claims, accusing them of acting under the ruling BJP's control.

The police on December 4 arrested 12 persons, including one Abdul Sattar Majothi, for allegedly pulling off a Bollywood-style fake ED raid in Gandhidham on December 2 and stealing jewellery worth Rs 22.25 lakh.

Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar said in police remand, Majothi revealed that he met senior Gujarat AAP leaders Italia and Manoj Sorathiya at Bhuj circuit house a few months ago.

He said the police will investigate Majothi's money trail, including financial transactions and accounting, and if required, the investigating officer will summon other party workers for questioning.

"During their 11-day remand, it has been revealed that Abdul Sattar Majothi, the mastermind of the fake ED raid carried out at Radhika Jewellers a few days ago, is an AAP worker who used money earned illegally to fund party activities," Bagmar said told reporters.

Majothi has a criminal history with murder and attempt to murder cases to his name in Jamnagar and Bhuj, he said.

The official said Majothi was constantly present near the jewellery shop during the fake raid and was monitoring the illegal activity.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Italia has vehemently denied police claims, calling them "baseless".

"We all know how much we can trust the police, especially when the BJP government has full control over them. Police are making false allegations and should come out with proper details to prove their point," Italia told media persons.

Earlier on Friday, Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi had said that Sattar was AAP's "general secretary", an allegation the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit denied.

In a post on X, Sanghavi said, "Abdul Sattar, who was part of the fake ED team arrested by police, is the official general secretary of AAP".

"Another achievement of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party! In Gujarat, a party leader created a fake ED team and looted people by becoming its captain! Fake ED team commander caught in Kutch turns out to be Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party leader! Here is the evidence of the misdeeds of Kejriwal's disciples," he wrote in his post and shared photos of the alleged accused with Kejriwal and Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhavi. PTI KA ARU