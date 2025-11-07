Mastermind of multiple bank heists who posed as fruit seller to survey targets held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 51-year-old fruit seller who doubled as the mastermind of the notorious "Mamu Gang" -- a group of robbers who targeted banks -- has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, an officer said on Friday.

"By day, he posed as a humble fruit seller, quietly studying bank premises, observing staff routines and mapping security loopholes. By night, he led his men to strike with precision -- breaking into vaults and disabling alarms," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said in a statement.

The officer said the accused, Kamrul alias Mamu, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in multiple bank burglary cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"He was the gang's ringleader and planner, known for his elaborate heist strategies and use of disguises to evade capture," the DCP said.

He said a team of the Crime Branch arrested him from southwest Delhi's Mahavir Enclave on November 5 after receiving a tip-off about his movement in the area.

Kamrul had been living in the locality under a false identity, selling fruits in local markets to conceal his real profession -- bank robbery, the officer said.

The team laid a trap in Uttam Nagar, and nabbed him. "Verification confirmed that he was the accused wanted in three major bank burglary cases in Karnataka," he added.

During interrogation, Kamrul admitted to being the mind behind the "Mamu Gang", an organised interstate network responsible for bank heists across Maharashtra and Karnataka. Police said the gang operated tactfully using role-based disguises and reconnaissance before executing their burglaries.

"The gang members would pose as fruit vendors and mingle with market crowds near banks during the day. This cover allowed them to study entry and exit points, note guard movements, staff routines and security gaps," DCP Indora said.

"Once the plan was ready, they would strike at night using specialised implements to disable alarms and CCTV systems before breaking into vaults," he said.

According to the police, after committing the burglary, the gang would quickly disperse, moving to different cities and resuming their disguise as fruit sellers to avoid detection.

The officer said three major cases of bank burglaries registered in Karnataka have now been solved with Kamrul's arrest, who has over ten previous cases registered against him across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

His past record includes cases of murder, attempt to murder, gang activities, theft, cheating and violations under the Arms Act and NDPS Act, the police said.

The accused is illiterate but highly skilled in executing planned burglaries and has been operating across states for nearly three decades, they added.

"He would often move between cities, recruit local accomplices and use coded language to coordinate," he said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the "Mamu Gang" and trace the proceeds.