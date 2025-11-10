Mastermind of vehicle-theft gang held in Delhi; three stolen SUVs recovered

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The alleged mastermind behind a network of vehicle thieves, known as the 'Hakla Ghoda' gang, has been arrested with the recovery of three stolen SUVs, police said on Monday.

The accused, Mukesh (41), resident of Baba Colony in Sonipat, Haryana, went by many aliases, namely, Vicky, Paji and Hakla, and has been previously involved in more than 60 cases of motor vehicle theft and burglary across Delhi and neighbouring states, they said.

Based on a tip-off about a wanted car-lifter who had recently stolen a SUV from Punjabi Bagh area, police laid a trap on the service lane of Rohtak Road between Madipur and Shivaji Park metro stations around 2:15 am on November 3, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said.

Subsequently, a man driving a SUV was intercepted after he tried to flee the spot when asked to stop. The car was found to be stolen from Shalimar Bagh, police said.

Following his arrest, police recovered two more stolen SUV vehicles from different locations at the instance of the accused. A number plate of a stolen SUV was also seized.

Police said Mukesh had been an active auto-lifter since 2011 and had formed a network of thieves known as the 'Hakla Ghoda' gang, operating mainly in Delhi, Sonipat, and Panipat.

During interrogation, he told police that he dropped out after Class 5 and initially worked as a taxi driver before turning to vehicle theft for easy money.

With his arrest, police said they have cracked at least eight cases registered across Delhi and Haryana.

Further investigation is underway to trace his associates and the disposal network for stolen vehicles, the DCP added. PTI SSJ ARB ARB ARB