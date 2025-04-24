Shocking that BJP is exploiting Pahalgam tragedy to further polarisation: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the "cowardly" Pahalgam attack has been masterminded by Pakistan and is a direct assault on the "values of our republic", even as it accused the BJP of exploiting the tragedy to promote discord and polarisation at a time when unity is most needed.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, adopted a resolution expressing its deepest shock and condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists and left more than 20 others grievously injured.

"The Congress Working Committee extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. It stands with them wholeheartedly in this moment of profound anguish.

"This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country," the party's resolution said.

"We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity. The CWC appeals for calm and reaffirms the Indian National Congress' longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity," the resolution said.

Reading out the resolution at a press conference, party general secretary K C Venugopal, along with Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, said the CWC also paid tributes to the local ponywalas and tourist guides, one of whom was killed while trying to protect tourists to uphold the idea of India.

The CWC said in its resolution that the massacre has rightly drawn condemnation from all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and from a wide cross-section of its citizens.

"However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity are most needed," it said.

Venugopal said the Congress, being a responsible opposition, asks questions on the security and intelligence failure that led to the terror attack.

"Our primary question is only on security lapses and intelligence failure, which are evident. We are expecting an answer from the government, let the answer come, and then we will respond," he said.

Venugopal also announced that the Congress will hold candle marches across the country on April 25 to pay homage to the victims of the attack and protest against terrorist activities.

The CWC noted that Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement and, "It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory -- an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry."

"These questions must be raised in the larger public interest. This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated," the CWC resolution said.

Noting that the Amarnath Yatra is set to commence shortly and lakhs of pilgrims from across India will participate in the annual journey, the CWC said their safety must be treated as a national priority.

"Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay. The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom depend on tourism, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness," the resolution adopted by the CWC said.