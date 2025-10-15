Masters' Union Business school launches 'first' MBA-style travelling business programme

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Gurugram-based Masters' Union Business School has launched a "first-of-its-kind" travelling postgraduate programme where students will intern and consult with Fortune 500 companies and India’s leading startups across 20 cities, according to officials.

PGP Bharat, unlike a traditional MBA, will allow students to work with the operators who make the decisions. A six-month programme spanning three academic terms in 20 cities, it features real-world immersions, 40 sessions, practitioner workshops and mentoring.

The course curriculum has been conceptualised by a global academic bench including Edward Rogers (former CKO at NASA), Karthik Ramanna (Oxford University), Bhaskar Chakravorti (Tufts University) and Mihir Mankad (Harvard University and Tufts University).

"PGP Bharat is a special course because it teaches business where it is built: in ports, plants, markets and policy offices across India. In our other programmes, we have seen how quickly students grow when they sit with founders and practitioners to diagnose a bottleneck or defend a memo that must answer basic market questions," explained Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters' Union.

Mittal, son of Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University (LPU) Chancellor Ashok Mittal, said the programme blends in-class learning with venture initiation, allowing students to present pre-seed startup ideas while building real-world business understanding. Immersion across each city revolves around a single operating question.

"Students gather data in the field, work alongside those who own the outcomes and defend their decisions. A logistics module at Mundra quantifies the cost of a day’s delay and proposes a fix. A manufacturing stint in Jalandhar lifts throughput on one SKU. Mumbai centres, markets and regulation inside RBI, NSE nd HDFC," he said.

"Bengaluru focuses on product, venture and scale with founders and VCs. Darjeeling maps value capture from farm to retail. Lucknow assesses vendor readiness in the defence corridor. The route spans Mundra and Ahmedabad; Jalandhar and NCR; Mumbai; Bengaluru and Hyderabad; Darjeeling, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and the Andamans," he said. PTI GJS RHL