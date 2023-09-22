Mata Amritanandamayi Devi receives 'World Leader for Peace and Security' award

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has been chosen for the '2023 World Leader for Peace and Security Award' instituted by the Boston Global Forum (BGF) and Michael Dukakis Institute for Leadership and Innovation (MDI).

Advertisment

Popularly known as "Amma" among her admirers and followers, Devi was selected for the honour in recognition of her remarkable contributions to global peace, spirituality, and compassion, a statement said here.

According to BGF and MDI, Amma's profound spirituality, commitment to core values, and influential global leadership have earned her this esteemed accolade.

Serving as the Chair of the Civil 20 Engagement Group, comprising G20 civil society leaders during the 2023 G20 Summit in India, Amma embodied the G20 motto, 'You are the Light', it added.

The announcement was made on July 31 at the C20 Summit in Jaipur, India.

The Boston Global Forum is an international think tank based in Massachusetts, dedicated to convening leaders, scholars, policymakers, and business leaders to collaborate on critical issues such as peace, security, and economic development, the statement added.