Mata Chintpurni Temple in Himachal to be connected with ropeway

Shimla, Oct 31 (PTI) A ropeway of 1.1 km is proposed to be constructed for the Mata Chintpurni Temple in Himachal's Una district at an estimated cost of Rs 76.50 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

To give impetus to religious tourism in the state, the state government is contemplating to connect a few religious shrines with ropeways for easy accessibility and strengthening the existing infrastructural facilities and Mata Chintpurni Temple ropeway is one of them, a statement said.

The Mata Chintpurni Temple holds historical and spiritual significance. It is recognised as one of the Shakti Peeths, and this modern transportation system would facilitate 700 passengers per hour in each direction, officials said.

Currently, the access to the temple is limited to a single-lane road from the Baba Mai Dass Bhawan parking area. During religious occasions such as Navratris, overcrowding and congestion have been persistent issues and introduction of the ropeway will be a vital step in addressing these challenges, the statement added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set a goal to attract five crore tourists annually and religious tourism would play a crucial role in achieving this target, the statement said.

Himachal Pradesh, known as Devbhoomi (land of gods), is home to numerous historic temples that draw lakhs of devotees every year.