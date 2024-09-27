Mata Shri Chintapurni Mahotsav to get state level status: Himachal Deputy CM

Una (HP), Sep 27 (PTI) Himachal Prdaesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday announced that the Mata Shri Chintapurni Mahotsav will get state level status.

He made the announcement while addressing the gathering on the first cultural evening of Mata Shri Chintpurni Mahotsav on Thursday, a statement issued here on Friday said.

The treasury of Mata Shri Chintapurni Ji's temple is full of wealth but the administration has set a good example by not using even a single penny of the temple on cultural evenings during the festival, he said.

He directed the administration to name one night of the festival completely for local artists from next year, ensuring that Himachali artists get 50 percent of the total payment of artists in the festival from now on.

Agnihotri said that a grand temple of Mata Shri Chintapurni will be built with Rs 250 crore and this amount will be spent in three installments, 70 crore in the first installment, 80 crore in the second and 100 crore in the third installment.

He also announced plans to build a new bus stand and a rest house of Jal Shakti Department for the convenience of the people in Amb.

Additionally, Rs 4 crore will be provided to give concrete shape to the projects of Jal Shakti Department in Chintpurni Vidhan Sabha area, he said.

The first installment of Rs 2 crore for this project will be released tomorrow itself and the second installment will be released after a few days, Agnihotri said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also honored star para athlete Nishad Kumar, who hails from Amb, and praised the athlete for his unmatched achievement of winning a silver medal in two consecutive Paralympics.

He said that Nishad has not only brought pride to the country and the state but his achievement proves that no obstacle can stand in front of strong courage. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ