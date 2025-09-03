Mata Vaishno Devi base camp records highest rainfall in Jammu region, pilgrimage remains suspended

Katra/Jammu, Sep 3 (PTI) The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills remained suspended for the ninth day on Wednesday as the base camp Katra recorded a rainfall of over 200 mm -- highest in Jammu region -- during the past 24 hours, officials said.

The yatra to the shrine was suspended on August 26, a couple of hours before a major landslide triggered by rains struck the old route near Ardhkuwari and killed 34 pilgrims and injured 20 others.

Though the pilgrimage remains suspended, the shrine itself is open with its priests performing daily prayers and rituals.

With the yatra cancelled, some pilgrims who have reached Katra are offering prayers at 'Darshani Deodi' (main entrance on the way to the shrine).

Darshani Deodi represents the first 'darshan' of the shrine.

Pramod, a devotee who had come from Nagpur in Maharashtra, told PTI, "I booked my flight, train and hotel tickets about three months ago to offer my prayers at the shrine. But the pilgrimage is suspended, so I am offering my prayers from here (Darshani Deodi) before returning home." However, he said he was not disappointed and vowed to return and "wait for a call from the Mata".

The incessant rains have led to an increase in water level in the rivers and streams, especially the Banganga river, which passes through the town.

The officials said a decision to resume the yatra will be taken once the conditions improve and the 12-km twin track to the hilltop shrine is cleared for the devotees.