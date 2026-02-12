Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board promises consultation-based approach for rehabilitation plan

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Amid concerns that the proposed ropeway project along the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi route in Reasi district might lead to livelihood loss, the Shrine Board on Thursday assured stakeholders that their rehabilitation plan would be finalised through consultation.

The assurance was given during a meeting with representatives of service providers such as ponywallas, pithus and palkiwallas associated with the yatra in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine, a spokesperson of the Shrine Board said.

The meeting was convened to pursue decisions taken during the 76th meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and in compliance with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The deliberations centred on developing a structured and sustainable rehabilitation framework to safeguard the livelihoods of traditional service providers, while ensuring environmentally responsible and pilgrim-friendly management of the yatra, the spokesperson said.

He said the stakeholders' representatives sought appropriate compensation in the rehabilitation package. They emphasised that the transition should be planned in a phased manner to minimise disruptions and allow sufficient time for affected families to adapt to alternative income opportunities.

The Shrine Board is planning a Rs 250-crore ropeway project to connect Tarakote Marg with Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre steep track leading to the cave shrine.

The proposal has triggered protests by stakeholders citing potential loss of livelihood.

During the discussion, the Shrine Board emphasised that it was committed to balancing environmental sustainability with the socio-economic security of families dependent on yatra-related services, the spokesperson said.

The Board reiterated that the proposed rehabilitation plan was intended to create alternative and sustainable livelihood opportunities in line with NGT's directions.

According to the spokesperson, the Shrine Board assured the participants that all concerns and suggestions would be duly examined in consultation with the quarters concerned before finalising the comprehensive rehabilitation framework.

The stakeholders expressed concerns regarding the existing registration mechanism and associated fee structure.

They requested that the matter be taken up with the administration for appropriate review and resolution of issues related to the registration process, the spokesperson said.

He said the stakeholders further proposed the development of an alternate parking facility to ease congestion at Banganga area, which witnesses heavy traffic during peak yatra periods.