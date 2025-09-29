Mata Vaishno Devi yatra: Over 1.25 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance during Navratri so far

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district is going on smoothly, with over 1.25 lakh devotees having paid obeisance at the temple during the past one week of Navratri.

Navratri, being observed from September 22 to October 1, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and holds special significance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which records one of its highest pilgrim footfalls during this period.

"The yatra is going on smoothly as pilgrims in large numbers are paying obeisance at the temple every day. So far, over 1,25,645 pilgrims have registered for darshan till Sunday night," a Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board official told PTI.

Amid chants of devotion and bhajans echoing through Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi, and en route, devotees continue to arrive in the town from across the country and abroad to seek the deity's blessings.

Katra, the twin routes and the Bhawan temple area, dazzling with lights and flower-decked decorations, resonate with spiritual fervour and traditional gaiety as the nine-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri began on September 22 amid multi-tier security.

He said elaborate arrangements have been made by the Shrine Board for Shardiya Navratri to ensure a comfortable yatra for devotees.

The Board has deployed volunteers to guide pilgrims, manage the anticipated rush and ensure smooth movement along the 13-km yatra route, the official said.

This year, the Shrine Board has introduced wireless communication sets to enhance coordination and communication along the yatra route. A multi-tier security grid involving the police, CRPF, other paramilitary forces and quick-response teams (QRTs) is in place throughout the festival, officials said.

The pilgrimage to the revered shrine resumed on September 17, after being suspended for 22 days due to a devastating landslide along the track caused by torrential rains on August 26, which resulted in the death of 34 people and injuries to 20 others. PTI AB KSS KSS