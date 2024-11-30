Maternal deaths: Karnataka CM orders inquiry, suspension of drugs controller

Bengaluru, Nov 30 (PTI) Taking the recent maternal deaths in Ballari district seriously, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday ordered an inquiry into such incidents at various hospitals of the state and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the victims' family.

Amid concerns that the maternal deaths could be linked to substandard Ringer Lactate solution that is administered intravenously to restore hydration and fluid balance in the body, he ordered suspension of the drugs controller and blacklisting of Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical that supplied the solution and also to prosecute the company.

The CM today chaired a high-level meeting regarding the maternal deaths in Ballari. Four women have died this month in the district.

"I have asked for the drugs controller to be suspended immediately. I have directed to blacklist the Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Ltd and to prosecute it. Also, it should be ensured that the company pays compensation to the victims," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said, the government has decided to give compensation of Rs 2 lakh each.

"I have also directed to issue a notice to Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) Managing Director (MD) for a departmental inquiry. It has also been decided to form an expert committee under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner to investigate such deaths that have occurred in various hospitals in the state, and to submit a report in seven days," he added.

The health department's officials said a sudden spurt in maternal deaths was reported from the Ballari district hospital between November 9 and 11.

The deaths were reported to have occurred following caesarean operations at the hospital.

Of the 34 caesarean operations performed in those three days, seven cases developed complications.

Out of the seven patients who developed complications such as acute kidney injury requiring haemodialysis and multi-organ dysfunction, four died, they said, adding that two have been discharged from the hospital and one patient is recovering at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari.

An expert committee has been formed to probe the deaths and a preliminary report has been obtained on the incidents, the CM said.

All batches of Ringer Lactate Solution have been withdrawn and the solution used in the Ballari District Hospital has been sent to the laboratory for testing, he added.

He said that it has also been directed to submit a proposal in the next cabinet meeting regarding restructuring the procurement process of medicines and of the Drugs Control Department, on the Tamil Nadu model.

According to officials, the CM instructed them to take precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, and told them that after the laboratory report comes, everyone responsible for the incident should be identified and action should be taken.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the use of Ringer Lactate solution has been suspended in all government hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led government of "hiding" the actual maternal death figures, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje earlier today demanded an inquiry and action against Minister Rao. PTI KSU KH