Maternal uncle, cousin arrested in Muzaffarnagar 'honour killing' case

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Police have arrested the maternal uncle and the cousin of a 27-year-old woman who was found murdered in a suspected case of "honour killing" in the Khatauli area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said the man and his son confessed to murdering the woman because she wanted to marry her partner against the family's wishes.

Prajapat told reporters that the pistol used in the murder was also recovered.

The woman married her partner in October last year but decided to have a traditional wedding on November 12. However, her maternal uncle and his two sons opposed the relationship and allegedly shot her, he added.

The woman's body was found with gunshot injuries in an unclaimed car on Friday.

After her father died, the victim and her mother lived in the home of her maternal uncle, Prajapat had said. PTI COR NAV SZM