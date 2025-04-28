Mathrubhumi institutes MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial National Thought Leadership Award

Kozhikode (Kerala), Apr 28 (PTI) Leading media group Mathrubhumi on Monday announced the institution of a national award in memory of political leader, writer, and former Chairman and Managing Director M P Veerendra Kumar.

The award will recognise individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of environment, philosophy, literature, politics, and social-human rights activism, the group said in a statement here.

The 'MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial National Thought Leadership Award,' includes a plaque, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, and will be presented on May 28, commemorating his death anniversary, said the statement signed by its chairman P V Chandran and Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar.

The first award will be given to an individual who has brought changes in the environmental field, focusing on the country's sustainable future, it said.

The jury, consisting of well-known writer and social activist Prof M K Sanu, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, and scholar and environmental activist Vandana Shiva, will select the winner.

Veerendra Kumar entered politics inspired by the works of Rammanohar Lohiya, Jayaprakash Narayan and A K Gopalan.

He later became a prominent socialist leader in the country.

He has been a member of the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Veerendra Kumar served as the Union Minister of State for Finance in HD Deve Gowda's cabinet and as the Minister of State, Urban Affairs & Employment in IK Gujral's cabinet.

He was a Kerala minister in 1987.

The wisdom he gained from travelling across 56 countries' cultures inspired him.

He is the only writer to have received both the Sahitya Akademi Award for travel literature and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

Veerendrakumar has received more than a hundred honours, including the Moortidevi Award.

His leadership transformed 'Mathrubhumi' from two editions to 14 editions, along with nine periodicals, TV channel, online platforms, FM radio, and events, turning it into a media giant over four decades.

He served as the president of the Indian Newspaper Society and as the chairman of news agency PTI.