Mathrubhumi to institute MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial National Thought Leadership Award

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Leading South Indian media group Mathrubhumi will institute the MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial National Thought Leadership Award in memory of its former Chairman and Managing Director MP Veerendra Kumar.

The award will recognise individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of environment, philosophy, literature, politics, and social-human rights activism, a release said on Monday.

The first 'MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial National Thought Leadership Award' will be given to an individual who has brought changes in the environmental field, focusing on the country's sustainable future.

The award comprising a plaque, certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh will be presented on May 28, commemorating Kumar's death anniversary.

A socialist leader, Kumar was a member of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Kerala Legislative Assembly. He had also served as Union Minister of State for Finance, Minister of State, Urban Affairs & Employment as well as a minister in Kerala.

According to the release, he is also the only writer to have received both the Sahitya Akademi Award for travel literature and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

Among other roles, Kumar had served as the Chairman of PTI and as the President of the Indian Newspaper Society.

"His leadership transformed 'Mathrubhumi' from two editions to 14 editions, along with nine periodicals, TV channel, online platforms, FM radio, and events, turning it into a media giant over four decades," the release said. PTI RAM TRB