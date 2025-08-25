Mathura administration gears up for Radhasthami festival

Mathura (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) The local administration has drawn up a blueprint for the Radhasthami festival on August 30 and 31, with the Barsana town divided into six zones and 16 sectors for efficient crowd management.

Radhasthami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna's consort Radha.

A meeting of all department heads of the district was held in Barsana, and the preparations made so far have been reviewed, said District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.

DM Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said Barsana town has been divided into six zones and 16 sectors for efficient crowd management.

Vehicular movement towards Barsana would be moderated, and 50 parking spaces are being prepared in the fair area, an official said.

SSP Kumar said an adequate police force has been deployed at every nook and corner. CCTV cameras are being installed at 160 places to keep an eye on every activity during the fair, he said, adding the ropeway will remain open for the devotees during the festival.

The District Magistrate said that during the event, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation will operate 270 buses for Mayura-Barsana via Govardhan, Vrindavan-Barsana, Mathura-Barsana via Chhata and Mathura-Barsana via Kosikalan. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD