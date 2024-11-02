Mathura celebrates Govardhan Puja amid tight security

Mathura (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A large number of devotees set out to perform the 7-km circumambulation of the Govardhan Hill near here amid tight security on the occasion of Govardhan Puja on Saturday.

Children, the elderly and youths were part of groups of devotees that came from distant places. Some devotees distributed a variety of dishes to other pilgrims.

However, in the Thakur Dwarkadhish temple of the Pushtimarg sect, the festival was observed on Friday.

According to temple officials, the festival of Yam Dwitiya (Bhai Dooj) will be celebrated across Braj on Sunday.

In the Braj region, Diwali festivities were primarily held on the night of October 31. On Saturday, Govardhan Puja and Annakut were celebrated. While Govardhan Puja was observed in the morning, Annakut darshan was held at the temple in the evening.

District and municipal officials were busy making arrangements for the special bath ceremony to be held at Vishram Ghat on Yam Dwitiya.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey and Municipal Commissioner Shashank Chaudhary were seen overseeing cleanliness and security arrangements along major routes, Yamuna ghats and markets.

"Barricades have been set up at Vishram Ghat and other key ghats to ensure safe bathing. Changing rooms, restrooms, lost-and-found centres and special lighting arrangements have also been made for women," Chaudhary said.

SSP Pandey said, "150 police personnel were deployed for traffic management in the city, and an additional 500 officers will be stationed at the ghats. The PAC Flood Unit will patrol the Yamuna River on motorboats to respond to any emergencies." SP (City) Arvind Kumar said the influx of pilgrims is expected from Saturday night, and a route diversion plan will be in place from Saturday through Sunday.

"Barriers were installed on all roads leading to the ghats, restricting vehicle access on November 2 and 3, allowing only pedestrian entry," he added.

According to Hindu scriptures, Govardhan Puja celebrates Lord Krishna protecting the people of Braj from heavy rains by lifting the Govardhan Hill on his little finger. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV