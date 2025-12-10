Mathura court orders FIR against 15 cops over abduction, fake encounter complaint

Mathura, Dec 10 (PTI) A court here has directed an FIR against 15 policemen in connection with the alleged abduction and fake encounter of a village head from the Farah area, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant, Gajendra Singh, a native of Koh village in Farah, alleged that a police team led by Hathras Special Operations Group (SOG) in-charge Dheeraj Gautam and Kotwali in-charge Satyendra Singh Raghav barged into his house in the early hours of February 25 and assaulted his son Harendra, the village head, and took him away.

Gajendra Singh claimed that the policemen also took away the phones of Harendra and his wife, and Rs 50,000 cash kept in the house.

Gajendra, in his complaint, named several policemen, including sub-inspectors Satyaveer Singh, Ranjit Singh, Radha Krishna, head constables Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, and constables Arvind Kumar, Yogesh, Nilesh, Dheeraj and driver Vikas Babu as accused.

According to the complaint, Harendra was taken from Farah to the Sadabad Kotwali area in Hathras, where the policemen allegedly shot him in the legs in a staged encounter and sent him to jail. He was also implicated in two other false cases, due to which he had to remain in jail for a considerable period, Gajendra alleged.

Harendra is currently out on bail.

The complainant told the court that he submitted CCTV footage showing forced entry into his house, toll plaza records of the vehicle used, and location data indicating the presence of the policemen's mobile phones in Farah, to substantiate his allegations.

After hearing the matter, Chief Judicial Magistrate Utsav Gaurav Raj on November 27 directed the officer-in-charge of Farah Police Station to register an FIR against the accused policemen.

Farah Station House Officer Triloki Singh said that a copy of the court's order was received on Tuesday night.