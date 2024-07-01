Mathura district magistrate forms four-member panel to probe into water tank collapse

Mathura (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) The Mathura district administration has formed a four-member committee to probe into the collapse of an overhead water tank that killed two people and injured 11 and directed it to submit a report within a week, it said on Monday.

Two women died and 11 people were injured after being buried under the debris of the tank that collapsed in the densely populated Krishna Vihar area on Sunday.

The committee formed by district magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh will be headed by the additional district magistrate (judicial) and include as members executive engineers of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, the public works department and the Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, according to an official statement.

After the panel submits its report, Singh will send his recommendations to the government for further action against the guilty.

Singh said the construction of the tank was completed in 2021 by the Jal Nigam at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the Gangajal Drinking Water Project.