Mathura DM orders magisterial inquiry after house collapse kills 3

Mathura (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) The Mathura district magistrate on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of three persons, including two sisters, who were killed after a multi-storey house collapsed during excavation work in the congested Kachchi Sadak area on Sunday.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the probe will be conducted by Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Verma, and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Singh also said that the affected people will be provided assistance as per the government's policies. While three people died in the building collapse, one person was pulled out from the debris, whose condition is stable now, officials said.

Singh on Sunday said Totaram (38) and two sisters -- Yashoda (6) and Kavya (3) -- were killed in the incident.

SSP Shlok Kumar said, “Some individuals unauthorisedly started digging near the multi-storey house (likely two or three storeys) using an excavator to vacate the plot for sale, which led to the incident." PTI COR NAV ARI