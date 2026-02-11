Mathura family deaths: Man killed wife, kids before ending his life, say police

Mathura (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Police probing the deaths of a couple and their three children in Mathura on Wednesday ruled out mass suicide and said the family head allegedly killed them before taking his own life by electrocution.

Manish Kumar (35), his wife Seema (in her 30s), daughters Honey (8) and Priyanshi (5), and son Prateek (3) were found dead inside a room of their house in Khapparpur village on Tuesday.

Police had initially suspected mass suicide and recovered a suicide note, a video recorded by Manish on his mobile phone, and a message written on a wall.

Mahavan Circle Officer Shweta Verma said that findings from the detailed investigation and post-mortem indicated that Manish first killed his wife and children and then died by electrocution.

"It has come to light from the evidence and post-mortem that this is not a case of collective suicide. The husband strangled the children, hanged his wife, and later held a live electric wire to end his life," Verma said, adding that an FIR in the matter was registered on Tuesday night.

The post-mortem report indicated that the children died between 3 am and 4 am, while the video found on Manish's phone before the incident was recorded at 4:25 am, she added.

Manish committed suicide some time after recording the video, the CO said.

Despite the recovery of a suicide note in which Manish claimed that he and his wife were willingly ending their lives and that no one was responsible, police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

According to officials, there were no apparent signs of family dispute, illness, financial distress or enmity. Around Rs 7 lakh was found in Manish's bank account, and an equal amount was still due to him from a buyer to whom he had recently sold agricultural land.

Late Tuesday night, the last rites of Manish and Seema were performed at the cremation ground at Brahmand Ghat in Mahavan, while the bodies of the three children were buried nearby.

A large crowd gathered at the site, and police had to make considerable efforts to manage the situation. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Tehsildar and SP (Traffic), among other officials, were present.

