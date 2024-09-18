Mathura: Festive fervour during season's first 'Chhappan Bhog' to deity

Mathura, Sep 18 (PTI) A remarkable religious fervour enveloped Govardhan town during the first 'Chhappan Bhog' of the season as over 100,000 devotees braved heavy rains and drizzle to pay homage to "Govardhan Maharaj".

The deity was adorned in an exquisite array of rare gemstones and unique attire, according to an official from the Giriraj Seva Samiti.

"The deity has been decorated with an impressive selection of gemstones, including tourmaline, garnet, topaz, blue sapphire, ruby, emerald, aquamarine, pearl, diamond, amethyst, alexandrite, gold and silver," said Murari Agrawal, the founder of the Samiti.

The event featured 21 quintals of 'prasadam' consisting of 56 special dishes (chhappan bhog) such as 'mohan bhog, 'amrit bhog' and 'madhu bhog', all prepared with cow ghee over a period of four days in a setting steeped in austerity, he said.

"Despite being a private event, security was heightened due to the large influx of pilgrims, with entry to the Chhappan Bhog venue carefully regulated," said District Magistrate Shailendra Singh.

The Samiti has traditionally dedicated the Chhappan Bhog ceremony to national causes, including commemorating the Kargil War, disaster relief and India's cricket victories.

This year's offering was made for "Desh ki Khushali and Samridhi" (for a prosperous and happy India), local authorities said.

The sanctum sanctorum was transformed into a chariot reminiscent of the Mahabharata adorned with local and exotic flowers from Thailand, Malaysia and Mauritius.

The approach to the improvised temple was decorated with flowers and colourful lights, with the deity's golden flute embellished with peacock feathers.

The devotees paid their respects at the lotus feet of the deity, who was seated at the centre of the richly decorated chariot against a celestial backdrop.

A notable highlight was a beautifully decorated Matki (pitcher) filled with butter crafted by artisans from Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Devotees continued to arrive until midnight on Tuesday when the temple's sanctum sanctorum closed after the final aarti.

Ashok Kumar Adhatiya, the organization's secretary, said, "The three-day celebration concluded on Tuesday. On September 15, thousands, led by Samiti members, circumambulated the Govardhan hill with the deity in a chariot." "A ceremonial 'Pancharatnam Ratnam Mahabhishek' involving a mixture of Gir cow milk, curd, honey, ghee, herbal medicines and waters from seven holy rivers was conducted amid vedic chants," he said.

Agrawal recounted the legend behind the event, explaining that, on Lord Krishna's advice to Nand Baba, the Brijwasis shifted their devotion from Lord Indra, the rain god, to Giriraj Ji, offering various dishes.

"Angered by this neglect, Indra unleashed torrential rain, prompting Krishna to lift the Govardhan hill on his finger to shelter the devotees. Realizing his error, Indra sought Krishna's forgiveness, leading to the establishment of the Chhappan Bhog as a significant annual offering to deities," he added. PTI COR KIS AS AS