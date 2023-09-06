Mathura gears up for Janmashtami celebrations

Mathura (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Elaborate arrangements have been made in temples of Mathura and Vrindavan to ensure smooth conduct of Janmashtami festivities on September 7, officials said on Tuesday.

"Without compromising the security, every effort will be made to facilitate easy darshan for devotees," said Mathura District Magistrate Shailendra Singh.

Singh inspected the arrangements made at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan and instructed officials to make certain changes, a senior official said.

He also asked officials to avoid concentration of devotees at one point, the official said.

Policemen in plain clothes will be deployed inside temples to avoid incidents of chain snatching and pickpocketing, etc., according to the official.

After two people died at the Bankey Bihari temple last year due to overcrowding, one zonal and seven sector magistrates have been deployed in the temple area, Additional District Magistrate Vijai Shankar Pandey said.

Mathura has been divided into three zones and 17 sectors while Vrindavan has been divided into three zones and 16 sectors, he said.