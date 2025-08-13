Mathura gears up for Janmashtami on Lord Krishna's 5,252nd birth anniversary

Mathura: The birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura, is preparing for grand and elaborate celebrations to celebrate the 5,252nd birth anniversary of the deity at the midnight hour of Janmashtami (August 16 and 17).

The celebrations will take place at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex in Katra Keshavdev, where the Bhagwat Bhawan will host the divine Prakatya Leela (manifestation ceremony) of the deity.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas secretary Kapil Sharma said that Lord Krishna will be seated in the silver-adorned sanctum, decorated as a 'Sindoor' floral palace.

The deity's processional idol (Chal Vigrah) will be placed in a silver 'soop' (winnowing basket) and taken to the ceremonial bathing site.

The manifestation (Prakatya) will occur amidst a silver lotus flower, with the first ritual bath performed through a gold-plated silver Kamdhenu cow idol, as per tradition. Devotees will be allowed into the temple complex from 5.30 am for the Janmabhishek (birth consecration) darshan.

On the eve of the festival (August 15), a special "offering and viewing" ceremony of Lord Krishna's grand attire will be held at 6 pm. On Janmashtami itself, special prayers will take place at Shri Keshavdev, Shri Yogmaya, the sanctum (Garbha Griha) and the Shri Radha-Krishna Yugal Sarkar Temple within the Janmasthan complex.

Sharma explained that this year's 'Sindoor Bungalow' theme is inspired by the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, which he described as a sacred confluence of spiritual resolve, national interest, military valour, and strategic skill.

He said devotees would feel a deep sense of pride and spiritual bliss seeing Lord Krishna in this unique form, symbolising victory and protection.

The main Janmabhishek programme will start at 11 pm on Saturday with the worship of Lord Ganesha and Navagraha, continuing with the Sahasrarachan (1,000-fold offerings of flowers and tulsi leaves) until 11.55 pm. At 11.59 pm, the sanctum doors will close for final preparations. The moment of manifestation (Prakatya Darshan) will occur between 12 and 12.10 am, accompanied by the midnight aarti.

The Payodhar Mahabhishek will follow this from 12.10 to 12.25 am, and the silver lotus Janmabhishek from 12.25 to 12.40 am. The Shringar Aarti will be from 12.45 to 12.50 am, and the final Shayan Aarti from 1.55 to 2 am.

Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi, a member of the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said the temple complex is being beautified with elaborate decorations and lighting. The sanctum, representing King Kansa's prison cell, has been enhanced with 221 kg of silver to give it a distinct and striking appearance, he added.