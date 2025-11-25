Mathura immersed in celebrations as devotees mark 'Bihar Panchami'

Mathura (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Devotees thronged the Shri Bankey Bihari temple on Tuesday to mark 'Bihar Panchami', which is considered the day saint Swami Haridas is believed to have discovered the deity at Nidhivan.

The occasion is considered one of the most significant in the Vrindavan temple calendar and draws pilgrims from across India and abroad.

Gyanendra Kishor Goswami, Sewayat of the Shri Bankey Bihari temple, said Bihar Panchami marks the appearance of the deity before Swami Haridas at Nidhivan in Vrindavan.

To mark the occasion, a 'Panchamrit Abhishek' using milk, curd, powdered sugar, honey and ghee was performed at the temple and at Nidhivan on Monday morning. The deity was adorned in yellow attire, and the temple was decorated in yellow hues. "Special halwa prasad is offered in the temple," he said.

Historian and temple sewayat Prahlad Ballabh Goswami said a ceremonial procession from Nidhivan, the site where the deity is believed to have appeared, began in the morning and will conclude at the Shri Bankey Bihari temple after passing through prominent locations in Vrindavan.

Devotees chanting "Shri Bankey Bihari Lal ki jai" and singing 'bhajans' and 'kirtans' accompanied the procession, which featured three decorated chariots of Vitthal Vipul Ji (nephew of Jagannath Ji), Jagannath Ji (brother of Swami Haridas), and Swami Haridas himself.

Images of Vitthal Vipul Ji, Jagannath Ji and Swami Haridas Ji will be placed with the deity for 'aarti' and 'bhog prasad'.

Goswami said it is believed that Thakurji sits in the lap of Swami Haridas on this day and accepts prasad. Gifts are distributed among devotees after the 'aarti', he added.

Sewayat Anant Goswami said the day also honours the devotion of Swami Haridas to Bankey Bihari and is considered a time for devotees to seek blessings and immerse themselves in spiritual reflection.

According to a press release, the high-powered committee constituted by the Supreme Court for the Shri Bankey Bihari temple has sanctioned a budget of Rs 7 lakh for this year's celebrations.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said large crowds were expected throughout the day and additional magistrates and police personnel had been deployed in Vrindavan.

A detailed traffic plan has also been implemented.

"Since a procession will pass through busy areas of Vrindavan, special arrangements have been made to minimise inconvenience to locals," he said.