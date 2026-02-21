Mathura jail inmates concoct organic Holi colours from fruits, vegetables

Mathura (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Holi is round the corner and inmates of Mathura district jail are busy preparing a healthy, organic and eco-friendly way of celebration this year.

According to jail officials, around two dozen undertrial and convicted inmates are engaged in rustling up herbal gulal (coloured powder) from fruits and vegetables, which they intend to sell to visitors.

The herbal colours -- made in vibrant shades of green, yellow, red and pink -- are not only safe for the skin but also environmentally friendly as they are free from harmful chemicals.

Jail Superintendent Anshuman Garg said the initiative aims to equip inmates with vocational skills so that upon their release, they can lead a life of dignity.

"As part of our skill development programmes, inmates were trained in making herbal gulal. They are now producing it on a large-scale with vegetables such as spinach, carrots and beetroot. Turmeric will be used to make yellow hues," Garg said.

To facilitate sales, the jail administration will erect a stall near the meeting area, where 100-gram and 200-gram packets will be available for purchase. The products will also be showcased and sold at a legal literacy camp in the jail premises.