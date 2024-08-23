Mathura: Krishna Janamsthan Temple to be open for 20 hours on Janmashtami

Mathura, Aug 23 (PTI) The Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan has announced that the Krishna Janamsthan temple will be open for 20 hours on August 26, allowing uninterrupted darshan to the devotees for Janmashtami.

The extended hours are part of the preparations for the 5251st Janmashtami celebration. The temple is usually open for 12 hours.

Kapil Sharma, Secretary of the Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said, "In light of the Janmashtami celebrations, the shrine will be accessible for 20 hours to facilitate easy darshan for locals and pilgrims." The temple will begin the day's events at 5.30 am with the melodious sounds of shehnai and drums marking the Mangla Aarti. Key highlights will include the Panchamrit Abhishek and Pushpanjali, showcasing the deity in a flower-decked 'Pushp Bungalow,' and a recreated Dwapar age look of Kamsa's Jail in the Garbh Grih, the officials said.

A midnight Maha Abhishek ceremony, led by Sant Nratya Gopal Das, will commence at 11 pm and continue until 12.40 am, concluding with Shayan Aarti at 2 am. The day will also feature two major processions, an artistic procession on August 25 and a spiritual Shobha Yatra on August 26, covering major city markets, they said.

In preparation for the festival, the area around Srikrishna Janmasthan has been elaborately decorated with colourful lights. Additionally, a five-day Raas Lila programme will begin on August 24, and major crossings in Mathura will be adorned with lights and buntings for the cultural festivities starting August 25.

Authorities have advised pilgrims to avoid bringing mobile phones, cameras, and other prohibited items. A cloakroom facility and a lost-and-found centre will be set up to assist visitors, according to officials.