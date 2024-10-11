Mathura local body official arrested for allegedly molesting two minor girls

Mathura (UP), Oct 11(PTI) A senior official with the Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam has been arrested on charges of child molestation following allegations of inappropriate behaviour with two minor girls, officials said.

"Executive engineer Mod Narayan Jha was arrested on Thursday after a complaint was filed by the president of a colony association, where the incident occurred. The FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said SP City Arvind Kumar on Friday.

The alleged incident took place in a park within the colony, prompting local residents, including women and girls, to protest outside the officer's residence.

The accused was living in a portion of the house owned by the city Mayor, Vinod Agrawal, who has denied any personal connection to the accused.

The mayor has condemned the politicisation of the issue and expressed support for the victims.

However, the Congress party has criticised the mayor, accusing him of protecting the accused official. Local Congress leaders staged a protest in Mathura, burning an effigy of the mayor on Friday.

Municipal Commissioner Shashank Chaudhary has stated that he has reported the matter to the government. Further investigations into the case are going on.