National

Mathura man carries snake in pocket to hospital after being bitten; video goes viral

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Mathura man carries snake in pocket

Mathura: An e-rickshaw driver walked into the district hospital here with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket, which had allegedly bitten him, an official said on Tuesday.

Deepak (39), a local, was bitten by the snake on Monday and came to the hospital for an anti-venom injection, Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said.

"The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger," Agrawal said.

Police were called later, who rescued the serpent. However, it is suspected that the snake belonged to Deepak, the CMS added.

Uttar Pradesh Mathura Viral video Snake venomous snake snakebites