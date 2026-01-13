Mathura man carries snake in pocket

Mathura: An e-rickshaw driver walked into the district hospital here with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket, which had allegedly bitten him, an official said on Tuesday.

Deepak (39), a local, was bitten by the snake on Monday and came to the hospital for an anti-venom injection, Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said.

In UP's Mathura, a man arrived at a government hospital complaining of snake bite.



Reporter: Where is the snake?



Man opens jacket zip, draws the snake out.



Here it is. pic.twitter.com/ub1Pvq6ifz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 13, 2026

"The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger," Agrawal said.

Police were called later, who rescued the serpent. However, it is suspected that the snake belonged to Deepak, the CMS added.