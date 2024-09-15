Mathura: Man diverts woman's attention, kidnaps her child from railway station

Mathura (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) An man on Sunday kidnapped a seven-month-old child from Mathura railway station allegedly after diverting his mother's attention, police said.

The woman has registered a case with the Government Railway Police (GRP) station here. They have identified the person by scanning the CCTV footage and are searching for him, they said.

GRP station in-charge Samar Bahadur Singh said that Sunita, a resident of Agra, works as a labourer near the railway station.

This morning, she was heating milk on a platform to feed her child. At that time an unknown person came to her and told her not to feed such hot milk to the child, the police said.

He later took the child in his hands and when the woman started packing her belongings and putting them in a bag, the man disappeared with the child, they said. The woman immediately informed the GRP and efforts were made to search for the man and the child but the police could not trace them.

Singh said when the police scanned the CCTV footage, the man wearing a white T-shirt and pants was seen going out of the railway station premises with the child.

He said that a case has been filed against the unknown man and efforts are on to nab him. PTI COR ABN NB