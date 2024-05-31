Mathura man gets life in prison for minor daughter's rape

Mathura, May 31 (PTI) A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced a man to life in prison for raping his minor daughter.

"The judge has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict," said Alka Upmanyu, a government counsel at the POCSO Court.

The incident occurred on April 25, 2022. The man raped his daughter, then 14 years old, when his wife and their son were not at home, she said.

After her mother returned home, the girl narrated her ordeal. An FIR was registered on May 5, 2022, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

After investigation, the charge sheet was submitted. The court sentence the man to life in prison and also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, officials said.

He will have to undergo simple imprisonment of two years if he fails to deposit the fine, they added.