Mathura: Man held for duping car owners with fake rental scheme; 7 vehicles recovered

Mathura, Apr 8 (PTI) The cyber cell in Mathura has arrested a man accused of cheating multiple people by luring them with promises of lucrative car rental income through social media platforms, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Seven vehicles were recovered from his possession.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Varun Bansal (35) duped a complainant by promising a monthly rental income of Rs 40,000 for his Toyota Innova Crysta through "Orry Cars," an Instagram page.

However, Bansal later disappeared with the vehicle.

Following an investigation based on technical surveillance, police traced Bansal and arrested him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Seven vehicles were seized from his custody.

According to the officer, Bansal used online platforms to lure car owners with the promise of high rental returns. He would then mortgage the cars for amounts ranging from Rs 4 to 5 lakh and go into hiding, often switching off his phone to avoid detection.

Police said Bansal had previously been jailed in Madhya Pradesh for a similar offence. One of his accomplices remains absconding. PTI COR KIS NB NB