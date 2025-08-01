Mathura man shoots himself dead after firing at wife in domestic row

Mathura, Jul 31 (PTI) A 48-year-old man allegedly shot his wife in Tantigaon here on Thursday and then killed himself with the same gun, police said.

Saudan Singh died on the way to a hospital, while his wife, 45-year-old Rajkumari, is under treatment, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said that the two had been fighting for several days and were not even talking to each other.

Saudan Singh tried to sort the matter out with his wife on Thursday, but a fight erupted again.

In a fit of rage, he took out a country-made pistol and shot Rajkumari in the stomach.

After that, he shot himself, putting the gun to his temple, police said. PTI COR NAV VN VN