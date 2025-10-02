Mathura outfit reiterates demand to stop burning Ravan effigy on Dussehra

Mathura (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) The Lankesh Bhakt Mandal in Mathura has once again demanded that the practice of burning Ravan's effigy on Dussehra be stopped, calling it an insult to the demon king who is revered by some as a great devotee of Lord Shiva and a scholar.

As a mark of protest against the tradition, members of the group performed an "aarti" of Ravan's idol on the banks of the Yamuna river on Thursday and recited mantras from morning till evening, seeking wisdom for the society.

"Lankapati Ravan was a devout follower of Lord Shiva, a teacher of Lord Ram, a profound scholar, a seer of all three times and the composer of the Shiva Tandav Stotra. Burning his effigy repeatedly is an insult to Sanatan Dharma," Omvir Saraswat, president of the mandal, said.

He added that such acts are akin to committing a sin equivalent to killing cows or Brahmins, besides causing pollution and accidents.

The mandal, which has been opposing effigy-burning for nearly two decades and a half, suggested instead staging enactments of the battle between Lord Ram and Ravan to impart lessons to future generations.

"According to Hindu belief, a person is cremated only once, not repeatedly. The practice of burning effigies is against the spirit of Sanatan Dharma," Saraswat said, urging the government to intervene.

The organisation comprises mostly young Brahmins of the Saraswat gotra and other devotees of Lord Shiva. Citing traditional belief, its members maintain that Ravan himself was a Brahmin of the Saraswat lineage.