Mathura: Philippine national arrested for staying illegally in India

Mathura (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Police here have arrested a Philippine national for allegedly staying illegally in India for 23 years, officials said on Thursday.

The man, Fernandez, was arrested late on Tuesday evening from Radhakund under the Govardhan police station area following a tip-off, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Om Hari Vajpayee said after being arrested, Fernandez revealed that he came to India 23 years ago on student visa and decided to stay back due to his devotion to Lord Krishna.

He was residing in Pal Colony in Radhakund and cash worth Rs 77,000 was recovered from him, the SHO said.

Fernandez was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and sent to jail, Vajpayee said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV